Paul Warne’s surprise as Rotherham United only manage one goal in win at Plymouth Argyle

The only goal of the game came in the 63rd minute when Ben Wiles teed up Millers top scorer Michael Smith for his 18th league strike of the campaign.

Smith swept home from the right side of the box with a precise finish that gave Argyle’s in-form goalkeeper Michael Cooper little chance.

Cooper spread himself to deny former Argyle striker Freddie Ladapo in the first half but there was little he could do to stop Smith’s low rocket.

Michael Smith scored Rotherham's winner ( Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Warne, whose side moved nine points clear at the top of the table, said: “I thought it was a game that both teams were trying to score. I know it is an obvious thing to say but neither team sat behind the ball and the scoreline could have been anything. It is a weird one that it was only 1-0. We should have scored more goals as should they.

“They created really good chances and it was a bit of an oxymoron really, they are a footballing side and all their chances came from long balls.

“We could have dropped our line a bit deeper, but if you do that then they pass through the middle of the pitch and cause different issues. At times we didn’t defend as I would have liked. But going forward I thought we were OK. We looked a bit leggy in the first half, second half we looked a lot better.”

Plymouth Argyle: Cooper; Wilson, Bolton, Gillesphey; Houghton (Jephcott 84); Edwards, Camara (Broom 72), Mayor, Grant; Hardie, Garrick (Ennis 59). Unused subs: Burton, Sessegnon, Randell, Chrichlow.

Millers manager Paul Warne (Picture: PA)

Rotherham United: Vickers; Harding, Ihiekwe, Mattock (MacDonald 79); Ogbene, Wiles, Barlaser (Odofffin 61), Rathbone, Ferguson (Osei-Tutu 61); Smith, Ladapo. Unused subs: Johansson, Wood, Lindsay, Kayode.