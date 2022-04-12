Portsmouth 3 Rotherham United 0: Familiar faces inflict defeat on Millers

Paul Warne’s Millers slumped to a crushing 3-0 defeat to mid-table Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Goals from Clark Robertson, Marcus Harness and George First secured the hosts a first win in over a month.

But more worryingly for the South Yorkshire side it was a third straight defeat for the first time this season as they gave up ground on the top two.

Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson (second right) concedes the first goal from Portsmouth's Clark Robertson (right). Pcture: PA

Warne’s side remain three points off the precious promotion places after a shock loss on the road.

The two sides cancelled each other out in the early exchanges.

But it was the hosts who had the first sight at goal under the lights.

Viktor Johansson had to have his wits about him to keep out Harness’s effort in the 20th minute.

Rotherham United's Mickel Miller (centre) applauds the fans following the Sky Bet League One match at Fratton Park. Picture: PA

And it was Pompey who put themselves ahead 10 minutes before half-time as former Miller Robertson headed home Michael Jacobs’s cross.

Down the other end, Josh Kayode squandered a great chance to level as he fired wide of the mark on the stroke of half-time.

The Millers were made to rue their missed chances before the break as Pompey doubled their lead.

This time it was Harness who found the back of the net as diverted Hirst’s pass home just before the hour.

Defender Richard Wood came close to clawing one back as his header scraped the bar.

Johannson kept the visitors in the game as he tipped Hayden Carter’s well-struck volley over.

But the game was put to bed with 25 minutes left as Hirst – another former Miller – coolly slotted home the third.

Elsewhere, leaders Wigan were held 0-0 at Burton.

Portsmouth: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Robertson, Ogilvie, Harness (Romeo 75), Morrell, Thompson (Williams 76), Jacobs (O’Brien 69), Curtis, Hirst. Unused substitutes: Tunnicliffe, Walker, Mingi, Webber.

Rotherham: Johansson, Ihiekwe, Wood, Mattock, Barlaser, Ogbene, Lindsay, Wiles (Rathbone 46), Osei-Tutu (Miller 84), Smith, Kayode (Ladapo 57). Unused substitutes: Harding, Ferguson, Edmonds-Green, Chapman.

Referee: D Rock (Hertfordshire).

Guiseley picked up a vital 2-0 win at Kettering Town, to move two points off National League North safety, thanks to goals from Dom Tear and James Gale.