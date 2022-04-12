The Millers’ statistics on their travels so far in 2021-22 are truly exceptional.

It helps to explain why having four of their six remaining League One matches on the road and not on home soil is probably more of a help than a hindrance.

Paul Warne’s side have shipped just five goals in 19 league away games this term and have yet to concede in the first half.

Rotherham United coach Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Steve Ellis

The best defensive record, in modern times, at third-tier level was registered by Wigan Athletic in 2002-03, with Paul Jewell’s side letting in just nine league goals on their travels en route to championship silverware.

United – who will move back up to second above MK Dons with a victory this evening – have registered 14 clean sheets in 19 away league games so far this term.

Their total number of shut-outs, 21, is comfortably the best haul in England’s top four divisions.

When alerted by The Yorkshire Post to a prospect of the Millers achieving a League One record if things continue, first-team coach Matt Hamshaw said that the club’s players – who take great pride in their defensive statistics – will certainly get to know about it.

“If we can break that, it will definitely be something we are striving for as I will tell all the players,” Hamshaw said. “It would be some achievement and what we have conceded so far is absolutely incredible.

“I just think it is so hard now, especially with the way football is with everyone being attack-minded.

“There doesn’t seem to be that much emphasis on defending and when you speak to some coaches now about centre-backs, it is: ‘Can they play out from the back and do this and do that.’

“But their job is to defend and not concede and we take great pride.

“It makes you laugh about speaking about assists (for defenders) and getting forward and bombing on. No-one generally talks about the defensive side of it.

“At the training ground, we have a clean sheet wall and a win wall and the fact that the clean sheet wall is not far off the win wall and we are where we are speaks volumes.”

Tonight’s game is the start of three away trips on successive Tuesday nights for United, who also end the regular season at Gillingham.

It’s a demanding itinerary, but Warne’s side went through worse at the end of 2020-21. Finishing on the right side after last season’s tears is a big motivation.

Hamshaw added: “Luckily, we have a number of the squad who experienced it last year and I think that will definitely help us.

“Our preparation has always been the same and hand on heart, we don’t mind playing all the games as our fitness comes into play a little bit.”

Fratton Park holds fond memories for the Millers. It was where, in the autumn of 2017, they claimed their first away win in 27 matches, thanks to a Jon Taylor goal. Another victory tonight may not represent such a milestone, but would possess plenty of significance at the top of the table.

Last six games: Portsmouth WDLDDL; Rotherham DDWLWL.

Referee: D Rock (Herts).