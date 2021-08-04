Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Ollie Rathbone join Hakeem Odoffin at Rotherham United

Huddersfield Town's Rarmani Edmonds-Green has joined Rotherham United on loan (Picture: Tony Johnson)

On Wednesday morning, the Millers announced the loan capture of Rarmani Edmonds-Green from Huddersfield - subject to EFL and FA ratification.

Having added Hakeem Odoffin to the ranks yesterday, Warne was able to confirm his fourth signing of the summer as the 22-year-old centre-half agreed a loan deal which will see him remain with the Millers until the end of the 2021/22 Sky Bet League One campaign. The deal includes a recall clause in Huddersfield Town’s favour during the January transfer window.

ANd a fifth followed soon after with midfielder Ollie Rathbone completing the switch from Rochdale for an undisclosed fee.

Hamilton Academical's Hakeem Odoffin, left, has joined Rotherham (Picture: PA)

The Blackburn-born midfielder has agreed a three-year deal with the Millers and arrives to bolster Paul Warne’s midfield options ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Warne had on Tuesday evening completed a deal for Hamilton Academicals’ midfielder Hakeem Odoffin, 23, who began his career in Tottenham’s academy.

Edmonds-Green is a young centre-half who quickly progressed through the Academy ranks in West Yorkshire, having joined the Terriers at Under-18 level.

Hailing from Peckham in London, the young defender first caught the eye at John Smith’s Stadium during his time with the Nike Academy.