Latest news from around the Championship

Rotherham United are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Paul Warne.

The Millers return to Championship action this weekend with a home clash against Wigan Athletic.

They are currently sat in 8th place in the table.

Here is a look at the latest news from around the second tier...

Former Birmingham City man lands first managerial role

Former Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic defender Roger Johnson has been appointed as the new manager of Brackley Town (official club website).

Rotherham United linked with new name

Sutton United boss Matt Gray has emerged as a potential candidate for the vacant Rotherham United job (Pete O’Rourke).

QPR to sign free agent

QPR are ready to sign midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner, who is a free agent following his exit from Liverpool in late June (West London Sport).

Reading casting eyes over defender

Reading are taking a look at experienced defender Michael Hector after he parted company with Fulham at the end of last season (Berkshire Live).

Wigan Athletic receive injury boost

Jordan Cousins and Gwion Edwards are making progress on their respective roads to recoveries for Wigan Athletic and are not too far off returning now (Wigan Today).

Stoke City defender extends loan spell away

Stoke City defender David Okagbue has extended his loan spell at Oldham Athletic and is now due to return to his parent club in January (Official club website).

Ex-Sunderland man sees contract rejected

Ex-Sunderland winger Chris Maguire has seen his contract rejected at Hartlepool United as the Pools seek clarity from the EFL (Northern Echo).

Update emerges regarding Middlesbrough striker