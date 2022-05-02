Rotherham United: Promotion hero Kelly still feels he has long way to go to make it with Millers

The 25-year-old’s goal on Saturday booked the Millers’ place in next season’s Championship.
The Millers were leading Gillingham 1-0 and good value for it but with promotion rivals Wigan Athletic and Milton Keynes Dons cruising to victory and the Gills needing a draw to avoid relegation, it was not until Kelly’s 89th-minute strike they could bank on victory.
The January signing had only been a Football League player for nine minutes and admitted his aim when the day broke was just getting on the field after an injury-disrupted three months following his transfer from Bohemians. “This season could have passed me by,” he admitted. “I was mentally prepared to not make my debut, have a good off-season and start again next season.
“I had a calf injury that recurred, which was really frustrating for me. I’d been through the last three or four years without any injuries. I don’t know if it was the adjustment in intensity coming up to a higher standard.
“I’m looking forward to the off-season and a really good pre-season because I know I’m still not at this level, not at Smudge (top-scorer Michael Smith)’s Freddie (Ladapo)’s or JJ (Kayode)’s level. I’ve got a lot of work to do in regards to strength, pace and power, even technically.
“I’ll work in the off-season and come into pre-season and see if I can get to this level. I don’t know whether I can yet.
“(The difficulties) make it sweeter. I woke up and didn’t even know if I was going to be on the bench. I was just hoping to make my debut.”
Kelly was keen to stress the support he has had from the coaching staff and fans.
“When I went to warm up (on Saturday) I could hear the roars,” he said. “What they saw when I signed was a 26-goal striker’s coming and he’s going to score goals. I’m thinking: ‘Listen, this is a big step up for me. I don’t know if I’m going to be fit to play at this level.’
“Fans were saying: ‘We can’t wait to see you play.’ I was saying: ‘I’m not a Smudge. I’m not at that level yet.’ I connected a little bit with (manager Paul Warne). He was honest, open and a realist. He doesn’t know if I can make it at this level. Nobody does.”