Rotherham United transfer latest: Paul Warne made to wait over striker search

Scott High of Huddersfield Town hs joined Rotherham United on loan. (Picture: John Early/Getty Images)

Warne confirmed in his pre-Swansea press conference that a striker would let them know before the weekend if they were willing to sign for the Championship newcomers.

But in the wake of the 1-1 draw with Swansea Warne revealed he is being made to wait.

“They’ve asked for a bit more time, the polite version of which is looking for a better option,” admitted Warne.

New Rotherham signing Lee Peltier looks 'amazing' says Paul Warne (Picture; PA)

“Because of the position I’m in I have to accept that is what it is. I have to be patient.

“If I don’t sign players that can play in the Championship or are at least as good as I’ve got then what’s the point?”

Two signings he did get over the line last week did not feature on Saturday but could be in contention for next Sunday’s trip to Coventry City.

Lee Peltier joined on a free transfer and Warne said: “Pelts only trained a couple of days but looks amazing. It wasn’t fair to the lads who have done six weeks training so I left Pelts out as well.”

And Scott High has joined on loan from Huddersfield Town, continuing a prosperous relationship between the two Yorkshire clubs.

“Scott High is really athletic, gets around the pitch, doesn’t play safe, wants to get forward,” said Warne.

“He played 20 games for Huddersfield last year, he’s a good hard-working kid who needed a home.