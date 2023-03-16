A look at who has statistically performed the best for Rotherham United so far this season in the Championship

Rotherham United are currently fighting to stay in the Championship and lost 2-1 at home to Preston North End last time out. The Millers are currently 20th in the table and are five points above the drop zone.

They were dealt a blow earlier this season when Paul Warne left for League One side Derby County and they replaced him with Matt Taylor from Exeter City. Next up for the Yorkshire club is a big home clash against Cardiff City.

With statistics from WhoScored, here is a look at Rotherham’s top 10 highest rated players on average so far this term...

1 . 10. Cameron Humphreys Average rating: 6.63 Photo: Nigel French Photo Sales

2 . 9. Hakeem Odoffin Average rating: 6.63 Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . 8. Leo Hjelde Average rating: 6.68 Photo: Nich Potts Photo Sales

4 . 7. Ollie Rathbone Average rating: 6.70 Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales