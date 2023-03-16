News you can trust since 1754
Rotherham United’s top 10 highest rated players this season including Leeds United, Brentford and West Ham loanees - gallery

A look at who has statistically performed the best for Rotherham United so far this season in the Championship

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 16th Mar 2023, 13:56 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:00 GMT

Rotherham United are currently fighting to stay in the Championship and lost 2-1 at home to Preston North End last time out. The Millers are currently 20th in the table and are five points above the drop zone.

They were dealt a blow earlier this season when Paul Warne left for League One side Derby County and they replaced him with Matt Taylor from Exeter City. Next up for the Yorkshire club is a big home clash against Cardiff City.

With statistics from WhoScored, here is a look at Rotherham’s top 10 highest rated players on average so far this term...

Average rating: 6.63

10. Cameron Humphreys

Average rating: 6.63 Photo: Nigel French

Average rating: 6.63

9. Hakeem Odoffin

Average rating: 6.63 Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Average rating: 6.68

8. Leo Hjelde

Average rating: 6.68 Photo: Nich Potts

Average rating: 6.70

7. Ollie Rathbone

Average rating: 6.70 Photo: Bruce Rollinson

