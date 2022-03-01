Shrewsbury Town 0 Rotherham United 0: Millers left frustrated in stalemate

Michael Smith. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The Millers made five changes to the side that won 1-0 against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, the most eye-catching of which saw Angus MacDonald return to the starting XI for the first time since the final day of last season.

Richard Wood, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Jamie Lindsay and Hakeem Odoffin also came into the side as manager Paul Warne appeared to have one eye on Saturday’s clash with third-placed MK Dons.

The League One table-toppers enjoyed a bright first half, top scorer Michael Smith fluffing his lines after a knock-down in the box, whilst Freddie Ladapo should have done better when he found himself in on goal after Oliver Rathbone’s smart pass.

MacDonald could have made it a memorable return to the starting line-up but could only fire high over Marko Marosi’s goal after a poor clearance from George Nurse.

But after the break the Millers were forced to withstand a Salop onslaught as Matthew Pennington headed narrowly wide, Luke Leahy whistled an effort past Josh Vickers’ goal and Nurse’s 30-yard piledriver crashed against the inside of the post.

Despite failing to win a ninth game in 10 outings, Rotherham maintained their impressive run of six consecutive clean sheets away from home in League One, adding another point to the best away return in the league this season. They lead second-placed Wigan by seven points.

Shrewsbury: Marosi, Pennington, Ebanks-Landell, Flanagan, Bennett, Fornah, Leahy, Nurse, Udoh (Janneh 90), Bowman, Bloxham. Unused substitutes: Burgoyne, Pierre, Bondswell, Caton, Daniels, Craig.

Rotherham United: Vickers, MacDonald (Mattock 78), Wood, Ihiekwe, Harding (Ogbene 46), Rathbone (Wiles 46), Odoffin, Lindsay, Osei-Tutu, Smith, Ladapo. Unused substitutes: Johansson, Bola, Ferguson, Kayode.