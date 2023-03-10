The 9 Rotherham United players who are due to become free agents this summer including Millwall and Swansea City target - gallery
A look at players who are out of contract at Rotherham United at the end of this season as they have some decisions to make
Rotherham United are currently 18th in the Championship table and are eight points above the drop zone. The Millers were promoted from League One last term and have adapted well to the step up a division this season as they look to stay up.
They lost former boss Paul Warne to Derby County last year and his replacement Matt Taylor has done a steady job since then after leaving Exeter City. The Yorkshire side are eight points above the drop zone.
Rotherham have a number of players who are out of contract this summer. Here is a look at all of them...