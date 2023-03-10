A look at players who are out of contract at Rotherham United at the end of this season as they have some decisions to make

Rotherham United are currently 18th in the Championship table and are eight points above the drop zone. The Millers were promoted from League One last term and have adapted well to the step up a division this season as they look to stay up.

They lost former boss Paul Warne to Derby County last year and his replacement Matt Taylor has done a steady job since then after leaving Exeter City. The Yorkshire side are eight points above the drop zone.

Rotherham have a number of players who are out of contract this summer. Here is a look at all of them...

1 . Ben Wiles He was wanted by Burnley last summer and Rotherham hold an option to extend his stay by 12 months.

2 . Chiedozie Ogbene The winger is facing an uncertain long-term future in South Yorkshire right now. Millwall and Swansea City made bids for him in January.

3 . Sean Morrison The former Cardiff City man only penned a short-term deal.

4 . Tyler Blackett The new boy also only put pen-to-paper on a contract until the end of the season.