Rotherham United were forced to work hard for their 1-1 draw with Preston North End, but their performance was about more than just effort.

There was plenty of that to keep the Championship leaders at bay, but a little bit extra on top too.

Viktor Johansson – an outstanding save in either half but he will be pleased how little he had to do 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dexter Lembikisa – failed to make the most of a couple of first-half crossing chances but played an important part in a solid back three after the interval 7

GOALLINE CLEARANCE: Rotherham United's Tyler Blacket

Cameron Humphreys – was dending well until has hamstring seemed to go right at the end of the first half 6

Tyler Blackett – an eventful game with a goallline clearance and an interception against his own post but he defended well 7

Cohen Bramall – dropped into a back three at half-time and did his job well 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Clucas – a solid performance before he had to make way 6

Christ Tiehi – showed good ball-winning qualities 6

Ollie Rathbone – got stuck in as usual in midfield 6

Andre Green – not his fault but the game did not allow him to shine 5

Jordan Hugill – a brilliant finish after winning the ball back, either side of a running battle 8

Fred Onyedinma – had to do a second-half job as a wing-back 6

Substitutes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seb Revan (for Humphreys, HT) – did well on the left of a back five 5

Sam Nombe (for Clucas, 72) – little to work with 5

Georgie Kelly (for Hugill, 90+5) – N/A.