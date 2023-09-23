All Sections
Rotherham United's defenders stand out in Preston North End player ratings - but Jordan Hugill grabs his share of the limelight

Rotherham United were forced to work hard for their 1-1 draw with Preston North End, but their performance was about more than just effort.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 17:23 BST

There was plenty of that to keep the Championship leaders at bay, but a little bit extra on top too.

Viktor Johansson – an outstanding save in either half but he will be pleased how little he had to do 8

Dexter Lembikisa – failed to make the most of a couple of first-half crossing chances but played an important part in a solid back three after the interval 7

GOALLINE CLEARANCE: Rotherham United's Tyler BlacketGOALLINE CLEARANCE: Rotherham United's Tyler Blacket
Cameron Humphreys – was dending well until has hamstring seemed to go right at the end of the first half 6

Tyler Blackett – an eventful game with a goallline clearance and an interception against his own post but he defended well 7

Cohen Bramall – dropped into a back three at half-time and did his job well 7

Sam Clucas – a solid performance before he had to make way 6

Christ Tiehi – showed good ball-winning qualities 6

Ollie Rathbone – got stuck in as usual in midfield 6

Andre Green – not his fault but the game did not allow him to shine 5

Jordan Hugill – a brilliant finish after winning the ball back, either side of a running battle 8

Fred Onyedinma – had to do a second-half job as a wing-back 6

Substitutes:

Seb Revan (for Humphreys, HT) – did well on the left of a back five 5

Sam Nombe (for Clucas, 72) – little to work with 5

Georgie Kelly (for Hugill, 90+5) – N/A.

Not used: Eaves, Phillips, Appiah, McGuckin.

