Rotherham United's defenders stand out in Preston North End player ratings - but Jordan Hugill grabs his share of the limelight
There was plenty of that to keep the Championship leaders at bay, but a little bit extra on top too.
Viktor Johansson – an outstanding save in either half but he will be pleased how little he had to do 8
Dexter Lembikisa – failed to make the most of a couple of first-half crossing chances but played an important part in a solid back three after the interval 7
Cameron Humphreys – was dending well until has hamstring seemed to go right at the end of the first half 6
Tyler Blackett – an eventful game with a goallline clearance and an interception against his own post but he defended well 7
Cohen Bramall – dropped into a back three at half-time and did his job well 7
Sam Clucas – a solid performance before he had to make way 6
Christ Tiehi – showed good ball-winning qualities 6
Ollie Rathbone – got stuck in as usual in midfield 6
Andre Green – not his fault but the game did not allow him to shine 5
Jordan Hugill – a brilliant finish after winning the ball back, either side of a running battle 8
Fred Onyedinma – had to do a second-half job as a wing-back 6
Substitutes:
Seb Revan (for Humphreys, HT) – did well on the left of a back five 5
Sam Nombe (for Clucas, 72) – little to work with 5
Georgie Kelly (for Hugill, 90+5) – N/A.
Not used: Eaves, Phillips, Appiah, McGuckin.