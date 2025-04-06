ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Hamshaw hailed a “collective effort” after they edged closer to safety following a dramatic home win over Blackpool.

Joe Rafferty’s late goal settled the game and put a dent in the visitors’ hopes of sneaking into the play-off places. It also saw Rotherham go past the 50-point mark and further away from trouble at the wrong end of the League One table.

Rotherham captain Hakeem Odoffin netted the opener but Blackpool levelled after 81 minutes from the penalty spot when James Husband was brought down by Liam Kelly and Sonny Carey converted.

But in a dramatic finale, Blackpool’s Jake Beesley picked up a second yellow card and just a minute later Rafferty was on hand to turn in the winner at the back post.

Hamshaw made it back-to-back wins in charge after taking over from Steve Evans.

The boyhood Rotherham fan said: “It’s a big three points. My job was to keep the club up.

“It’s hard because we haven’t had a lot of time. Everyone at the club has responded. It’s a collective effort.

“We have brought the group together. I am really proud of the players. I am riding on the crest of a wave at the minute.

DECISIVE: Joe Rafferty scored a late winner for Rotherham United at home to Blackpool on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“It was about maintaining safety for the football club, it’s a difficult run of fixtures, but I don’t fear anybody and I am trying to embed that within the club.

“There’s things that they are doing what I don’t like and things that I do like.

“The lads have been fantastic and I am really pleased with the last-minute goal and pleased we scored from a set-piece.

“This won’t last forever, we won’t win every game in charge, but it won’t be for a lack of desire.

LEADING MAN: Rotherham United interim manager, Matt Hamshaw. Picture courtesy of Rotherham United FC.

“It’s about having the feel-good factor back and seeing smiles on faces and that is what it’s all about.”

Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce felt the number of games had an impact on his side but bemoaned the manner in which they conceded the winner.

He said: “We spoke about set-pieces and it proved to be the case.

“To be fair we didn’t deserve much either, if I am being brutally honest.

“First half we looked really, really flat. We were better second half and got ourselves back in the game.

“We did not defend their big strength which is to put it in the box and ask you a few questions.

“We haven’t dealt with it from a long throw and a big punt in the box. There’s no excuses.

“Whether it was the third game in a week, whatever it was, we just weren’t quite there first half.

“We knew this was going to be different to what it would have been 10 days ago but I expected us to defend better than what we did in those set-pieces.”

Rotherham United: Dawson, Rafferty, Odofin, Humphreys, Mpanzu, Kelly (Holmes 87), Powell, James, Sibley, Wilks (Hugill 68), Nombe (Clarke-Harris 90). Unused substitutes: Phillips, Hull, Duncan, Richardson.

Blackpool: Tyrer, Offiah, Casey, Husband, Coulson, Apter (Silvera 46), Evans (Bloxham 35), Morgan, Carey, ​​​​​​​Fletcher (Beesley 46), Ennis (Hamilton 46). Unused substitutes: O'Donnell, Lawrence-Gabriel, Pennington.