The 27-year-old has been with the Millers since 2020 but made just three Championship appearances last season. He has been kept out of the side by Viktor Johansson, who has established himself as the number one between the sticks.

According to the Rotherham Advertiser, Vickers has been offered a chance to stay at the AESSEAL New York Stadium but it is believed he has decided his future lies elsewhere.

Before joining Rotherham, he had been Lincoln City’s first-choice goalkeeper having cut his teeth with Arsenal and Swansea City. He has a total of 30 Rotherham appearances on his CV and was part of the Millers squad that secured promotion to the Championship last year.