Rotherham United expect to have Grant Hall available for their trip to West Bromwich Albion but Matt Taylor admits he will have to think carefully about how much he asks of the centre-back.

Former Middlesbrough defender Hall came off with a hamstring injury in the November 5 defeat at Norwich City and has not featured since. His absence against Bristol City last week was more down to illness which has swept the camp, but is another reason not to overload him at the Hawthorns.

Further complicating matters this week – for all clubs – has been weather which has restricted how and where they can train. In Rotherham's case, they have been on a synthetic surface in Dinnington.

Centre-backs Hall and Cameron Humphreys are at least over the sickness which has also been a common feature at clubs this week.

RECOVERED: Rotherham United central defender Grant Hall is in contention to face West Bromwich Albion

"We hope both of those will be available," confirmed manager Matt Taylor. "Hally's still on the back of the hamstring injury he had previously so when you look at how much game-time he's had, we'll have to consider whether to throw him straight back into it or what role he'll have.

"But he's had a week's training.

"Unfortunately on the back of the illness and using an astroturf as opposed to grass, training has been affected, so how many minutes he's got under his belt fully up to speed remains to be seen. It'll be a risk to put him straight in this weekend but he's moving in the right direction."

Others, though, are still struggling from illness.

"There's a few at different stages," said Taylor cagily. "Some have managed to recover in a 48-hour window, some it's hit a little bit harder and we're getting new ones on a daily basis so it's certainly been an interesting week.

"We're not in a terrible place, it's in our group like it's in most groups, I think."

Peter Kioso is still out, although a number are described as being "In a race against time to be fit".

Training itself has been problematic this week.

"It's difficult because we're travelling 25 minutes out to Dinnington to train on a really good surface we're grateful for,” commented Taylor.

"We've been able to get some work in but when you train every single day on the astro it starts taking its toll a little bit so we've had to taper down the intensity of some of the training today (Thursday) and we'll have to do the same tomorrow. They won't really get a sweat on simply because we don't want them at risk for the weekend.

"The aches and pains they felt in their bodies are training on the astro on Monday and Tuesday were still there today but they can't be in their bodies at three o'clock on Saturday.

"It's not ideal but we couldn't beat the weather this week."

