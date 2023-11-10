Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin dilemma: Can Matt Taylor push his 'best defender' through a third game in a week?

For the second time in a week, Hakeem Odoffin was outstanding as a makeshift Rotherham United centre-back, now Matt Taylor must weigh up the risks of asking him to do it against at Vicarage Road.

The Millers' shortages in the heart of defence have pressed Odoffin into service with Taylor conscious of not asking too much of Sean Morrison, only recently back from fitness, and Daniel Ayala, whose his first start since leaving Blackburn Rovers in the summer came in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town.

Odoffin is only recently back from hamstring trouble.

"You're damned if you do, damned if you don't," said Taylor of the call he must make on Odoffin.

"Haks has been our best player, our best defender, for two games on the bounce but that's been a lot to ask of him. He's got through it really well but there's what the scientists of the football world call the red zone.

"He will be at risk this weekend but we might be able to offset it with bodies coming back so he might not have to play as long but now he's put himself in such an important position we don't want to lose him.

"I'll seek medical advice and speak to Haks himself. He'll want to play, he's that kind of character, but then maybe Watford will be a different game and we'll set up slightly differently.

"BEST DEFENDER": Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin has shone in the last two matches

"It'll be interesting to see what team we pick but I like the dynamic we're moving towards."

Rotherham have a doubt over an unnamed player with sickness in the camp which Fred Onyedinma suffered from against Queens Park Rangers, and which prevented Ciaran McGuckin from being on the bench against Ipswich.

"We've got something going around at the moment," said Taylor. "We were missing another one on Thursday as well. Maybe Fred was Ciaran wasn't been in on Thursday so we don't expect him to be back in a physical capacity this weekend.

"The other player, I hope he will be available.