Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin dilemma: Can Matt Taylor push his 'best defender' through a third game in a week?
The Millers' shortages in the heart of defence have pressed Odoffin into service with Taylor conscious of not asking too much of Sean Morrison, only recently back from fitness, and Daniel Ayala, whose his first start since leaving Blackburn Rovers in the summer came in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town.
Odoffin is only recently back from hamstring trouble.
The expected return of Lee Peltier at Watford on Saturday will help the decision-making but Grant Hall remains out.
"You're damned if you do, damned if you don't," said Taylor of the call he must make on Odoffin.
"Haks has been our best player, our best defender, for two games on the bounce but that's been a lot to ask of him. He's got through it really well but there's what the scientists of the football world call the red zone.
"He will be at risk this weekend but we might be able to offset it with bodies coming back so he might not have to play as long but now he's put himself in such an important position we don't want to lose him.
"I'll seek medical advice and speak to Haks himself. He'll want to play, he's that kind of character, but then maybe Watford will be a different game and we'll set up slightly differently.
"It'll be interesting to see what team we pick but I like the dynamic we're moving towards."
Rotherham have a doubt over an unnamed player with sickness in the camp which Fred Onyedinma suffered from against Queens Park Rangers, and which prevented Ciaran McGuckin from being on the bench against Ipswich.
"We've got something going around at the moment," said Taylor. "We were missing another one on Thursday as well. Maybe Fred was Ciaran wasn't been in on Thursday so we don't expect him to be back in a physical capacity this weekend.
"The other player, I hope he will be available.
"They seem to be rough for 24/48 hours. We go round to their house and give them as many antibiotics as possible."