Rotherham United's home game with Lincoln City is postponed for a second time

AESSEAL New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United.

It is the second postponement of the fixture, with the initial meeting between the two sides, scheduled for December 29, being called off after Lincoln informed the English Football League that they would be unable to fulfil the game due to a number of positive Covid cases in their squad.

The latest postponement is all to do with the weather, with the match referee called to carry out a pitch inspection on Tuesday afternoon after being alerted to the pitch's condition by groundstaff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Millers statement said: "It was decided that the frozen surface would pose a safety risk to players of both teams.

"The frost covers had been in place overnight but certain areas of the pitch - which are not exposed to sunlight during the winter months - did not and are not set to reach temperatures high enough to thaw.

The two clubs will now be in touch to arrange a new date for this fixture."

Last winter, weather issues saw two league games postponed at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

A game against Cardiff City last January was called off following a pitch inspection just over an hour before kick-off following a late flurry of snow.

A rearranged fixture with Derby at the start of February was also postponed due to a waterlogged pitch after heavy rainfall left the surface saturated.