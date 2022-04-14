The fear was that a broken foot for on-loan Arsenal wing-back Osei-Tutu had compounded Tuesday's 3-0 defeat at Portsmouth. But although the 23-year-old is a doubt for Saturday's game at home to Ipswich, the fact it is a question is a positive.

"He's good, he's just walked in without a boot on, which is good," said manager Paul Warne. "He got the scan yesterday (Wednesday) and got the all-clear.

ALL CLEAR: Rotherham United wing-back Jordi Osei-Tutu

"I don't think he's going to train today, he's still a little bit sore - just because it isn't broken doesn't mean it doesn't hurt - but we're intending he will train tomorrow pain-free to be considered for the weekend.

"It was a bit bleak, it was a bleak half an hour after the game as it was.

"It's not nice to see any player going out on crutches with a boot on but he seems full of smiles at the moment.

"There's no other issues. I've just had Ben WIles in here, he feels better than on Tuesday, so that's good and he'll be involved in training this afternoon so there's no problems with Ben.