PAUL RAYNOR has vowed to weed out the Rotherham United players unable to rise to the small occasion after watching them pass up a shot at Wembley with a performance he felt took them back "two or three months".

The Millers showed what they are capable of at Birmingham City three days earlier, but were always going to struggle to outgun League One's big spenders, and were edged out 2-1.

But Rotherham's ambition is promotion and that demands consistency. With fewer than 2,000 Millers fans in Tuesday's 3,037 crowd against Bradford City, getting up for a Football League Trophy quarter-final must have been tough.

But a home win over League Two opposition would have put them a game away from Wembley.

Rotherham blew it, unable to force victory despite plenty of the ball in the opposition's final third. Richie Smallwood's penalty took the hungrier Bantams through 1-0.

"I think it might be sub-conscious that they've not quite got that spark," said assistant manager Raynor. "The performance at Birmingham was very commendable and we've had lots of praise, even though we got beaten.

"I don't think anybody goes out there to put a sub-standard performance in or not to run as hard or try as hard. I think sub-consciously, 'It's only Bradford, they're League Two.'

"We warned them what happened at Cheltenham and it's happened again. It's got to stop.

EDGED OUT: Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin battles with Bradford's Alex Pattison. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"We went back to two or three months ago when it was a bit lacklustre. We got what we deserved.

"We need more characters, more leaders.

"We need to weed out those individuals that aren't quite up for these games. It might take a bit of time."

The hope is that Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, loaned from Luton Town on deadline evening, who could make his debut at home to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, can provide that and kick Rotherham to Wembley in the play-offs.

FRUSTRATION: Rotherham United assistant manager, Paul Raynor Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"He's full of energy, he's aggressive, he plays on the front foot," said Raynor. "He's a leader, a character.