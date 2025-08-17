ROTHERHAM UNITED boss Matt Hamshaw insisted his players need to “do better” after a lacklustre performance at Cardiff City saw them heavily defeated.

Yousef Salech headed the Bluebirds into a deserved lead two minutes before the break and that dominance continued after the interval, with further goals from Cian Ashford and skipper Rubin Colwill to make it seven points from nine for Cardiff in League One.

Their goalkeeper Nathan Trott was hardly troubled, with only Rotherham substitute Marvin Kaleta’s shot from distance late on needing him to make a testing save in what was the visitors’ only real effort of note on a disappointing afternoon, leaving Hamshaw frustrated.

“The game plan first half was try and frustrate them and I think we did that,” said Hamshaw.

"I was pleased with some aspects, but then to concede from such a soft set piece is disappointing.

“And then all in all we weren’t good enough second half.

“We were just too open and I think we showed our inexperience a little bit and it’s something we’ve got to get better at.

“We should be better and the goals we’ve conceded were really poor.

MUST DO BETTER: Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“We’re a work in progress – I’ve said that all summer – but the level of performance has to be much better and certainly in that second half.

“I’m well aware we’re missing a few key players at the minute. We need to strengthen in certain areas, I think it’s quite apparent.

“We’re not scoring enough goals at the minute and as soon as a team gets a goal we’re sort of struggling a little bit.

“But it’s down to me and my staff to try and put that right.”

Cardiff City: Trott, Kpakio (Chambers 88), Fish, Lawlor, Mafico (Bagan 36), Turnbull, Wintle, Ashford (Davies 81), R Colwill (J Colwill 81), Tanner, Salech (Robinson 82). Unused substitutes: Turner, Willock.

Rotherham United: Dawson, Hall, Agbaire (Kaleta 46), Raggett, Jules, James, Gore, Kelly (Holmes 60), Yearwood (James Clarke 75), Hugill, Martha (McGuckin 75). Unused substitutes: Cann, Rafferty, Richardson.