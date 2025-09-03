Rotherham United's Matt Hamshaw needs patience and I should know, says League One rival
After an initial bounce when he took over, Hamshaw has found it tough in his first manager’s job. But Doncaster Rovers' Grant McCann is proof of the value of patience.
Hamshaw won his first three games as interim manager after succeeding Steve Evans in late March.
Since he took over permanently, his record reads played 12, lost six and won just two. It makes Rotherham the outliers in a League One where Yorkshire's other four clubs have started the season strongly.
That includes Doncaster, despite McCann's first six months back in charge being just as difficult.
After 29 games of the 2023-24 League Two, Rovers had won just eight and were a place above the relegation zone as the team struggled with the sort of injuries the Millers are experiencing now.
McCann had to lean on goodwill accrued in his first managerial spell at the club (2018-19), his track record elsewhere, and the belief his "cultural” changes were the right ones.
Since then their league record is played 69, won 41, drawn 16 and lost 12, incredibly reaching a play-off semi-final in 20024 before winning the League Two title last season.
Hamshaw's goodwill stems from being a locally-born Millers fan, and his track record is as a highly-rated coach – including for Paul Warne at the New York Stadium. He signed 13 players this summer, but only three in time to play a full part in their pre-season trip to Portugal.
"Patience is the most important thing when you're coming into a football club and inheriting other people's players, trying to set a different culture, it's very difficult," said McCann.
"We found that in the first six months we came here.
"I think what's important is you stick to your beliefs, what you're trying to set out to do and the tide turns.
"I've no doubt it will happen. They've got a really good coaching team with Tongey (Dale Tonge) and Woody (Richard Wood, Hamshaw’s assistants) – good people.
"When you have that, you hope good things come for them and I've no doubt they will."
Rotherham are at home to Exeter City on Saturday in League One.