Rotherham United's Matt Hamshaw rues costly calls in first defeat as Millers boss

By Phil Beecham
Published 13th Apr 2025, 13:52 BST
MATT HAMSHAW felt key decisions went against Rotherham United as he suffered his first defeat since taking over interim charge of the Millers.

Mallik Wilks put the Millers ahead at Edgeley Park but Jack Diamond levelled before half-time and Brad Hills and Kyle Wootton completed the turnaround.

Rotherham interim boss Matt Hamshaw lamented a key moment with the Millers not being awarded a penalty when Wilks went down in the box, immediately before Wootton scored County’s third on the break.

He said: “I thought first half we started really well. I spoke to the players at half-time and I thought that we got a little bit complacent with the things that we spoke about and stopped doing them, which I re-emphasised second half.

"We knew they’d come out and have a reaction and they did.

“It’s really difficult because for me, it should be a penalty and it should be 2-2 and then they counter-attack.

"I’ve been told that every contact in the box isn’t a penalty, but when you’ve got Sam Nombe stood there waiting for a slide across to tap it in if not, it’s a little bit frustrating.

“It’s hard for me to comment on every decision because I’d probably be here for three days.

OPENING SALVO: Rotherham United's Mallik Wilks opened the scoring against Stockport. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeOPENING SALVO: Rotherham United's Mallik Wilks opened the scoring against Stockport. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
"You’re sometimes on the right end of them, you’re sometimes on the wrong end of them, but I just felt that some of the key decisions went against us.”

Stockport County: Addai, Hills (Connolly 80), Horsfall, Pye, Touray, Moxon (Bailey 55), Norwood, Fevrier (Collar 55), Diamond, Olaofe (Mingi 90), Wootton (Cosgrove 90). Unused substitutes: Wogan, Hamilton.

Rotherham United: Dawson, Rafferty, Odofin, Humphreys, Holmes (Kelly 63), Mpanzu, Powell, James, Sibley (Hugill 63), Wilks (Kayode 82), Nombe. Unused substitutes: Phillips, Hull, Douglas, Clarke-Harris.

Referee: Lee Swabey (Devon).

