Rotherham United's £500k transfer record compared to AFC Wimbledon, Plymouth & more

It's always an exciting moment when your club 'smashes' their transfer record, with expectations raised ahead of the new star's competitive debut.

By Richie Boon
Friday, 9th July 2021, 11:43 am

Over the years, some big-money signings have flopped and ended up leaving for nothing, while others have gone on to become club legends and more than justified their costly price.With spending in football being reigned in among ongoing financial uncertainty caused by Covid-19, we aren't expecting to see a huge amount of record deals landed this summer, but there could yet be some surprises ahead of the 2021/22 campaign kicking off in August.In the meantime, for a bit of pre-season fun, we've taken a look at every League One club's record signing fee, as well as the side they turn out for now.Here's a look at how Rotherham United s record signing fee shapes up against every other club they'll be facing in League One this season:

1. 1st - Sunderland

Record signing: Didier Ndong. Estimated transfer fee: £13.6m (from Lorient in 2016). Current club: He's now turning out for Ligue 2 side Dijon.

2. 2nd - Portsmouth

Record signing: Peter Crouch. Estimated transfer fee: £11m (from Liverpool in 2008). Current club: Crouch called time on his playing career in 2019, and is now best known for his podcast and punditry work.

3. 3rd - Sheffield Wednesday

Record signing: Jordan Rhodes. Estimated transfer fee: £8m (from Middlesbrough in 2017). Current club: Rhodes left the Owls at the end of last season, and has recently re-joined his former club Huddersfield Town

4. 4th - Bolton Wanderers

Record signing: Johan Elmander. Estimated transfer fee: £8m (from Toulouse in 2008). Current club: He retired in 2017, ending his career with former club Orgryte IS. The 85-cap Sweden international won two Super Lig titles on the trot with Galatasaray after leaving Bolton.

