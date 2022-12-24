Matt Taylor insists captain Richard Wood remains a big part of his Rotherham United plans, and with Grant Hall – and Georgie Kelly – set to miss at least the next month, he will need to be.

Substituted at half-time against Bristol City the previous week, centre-back Wood was notable by his absence from the matchday squad against West Bromwich Albion.

Although the Millers have to manage the 37-year-old's minutes, it was a straight-forward tactical decision, but manager Taylor is in no mood to write the veteran off ahead of the Boxing Day visit of Stoke City.

"Every single player is part of the plans," he insisted. "I'm sure Woody will be disappointed with the last two weeks in terms of his performances, not being involved at West Brom and his substitution at half-time at Bristol City. He's an important part of this squad but as with all players we're looking for improved performances.

STILL IMPORTANT: Rotherham United captain Richard Wood (second from the left)

"He's vitally important on a daily basis and someone who's served the club so, so well in the past and will do in the future."

Centre-back Hall and centre-forward Kelly have torn muscles – Hall his hamstring, Kelly his calf.

"It's certainly coming at us from every angle, not just on the pitch but on the training ground as well," reflected Taylor. "We had three players miss the start of the week through illness.

"I would imagine both (Kelly and Hall) will be a minimum of month. They're both back from recent muscular injuries as well.

"These are important players so it's a real shame."

There was at least better news on midfielder Ollie Rathbone, who has trained well this week after being limited to 25 minutes from the bench in last week's 3-0 defeat at the Hawthorns.

"The one plus out of the West Brom game was Olly," said Taylor. "Olly dropped out of training on the Tuesday, had a scan on the Wednesday and didn't train on the Thursday. We didn't feel it was right to put him in the starting line-up.

"He's come through unscathed and he's had a couple of day's training under his belt.

