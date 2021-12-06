Rotherham United's Richard Wood set for groin scan ahead of visit of Steve Evans's Gillingham

The 36-year-old centre-back was substituted at half-time in the FA Cup win over Stockport County and the longest run of consecutive appearances he has managed so far this season is four - in September and November.

Ferguson missed the cup tie with illness but not Covid-19.

INJURY CONCERN: Rotherham United captain Richard Wood

"Shane Ferguson is fine, 100 per cent available," confirmed manager Paul Warne before Monday's training session. "Woody's still a doubt, he's having a scan. The pain's reduced but we don't want players to take unnecessary risks."

The only other injury is to Angus MacDonald, who despite being back in training for the first time since May is still "four or five weeks" away from being in contention to play.

Meanwhile, summer signing Josh Chapman has gone on loan to Frickley Athletic for a first taste of senior football.

"It's a really good opportunity for him," said Warne. "He got released by Sheff U (in the summer), he's done really well since he came in, trained really hard. He had a bit of an injury early on, hurt his wrist and his fingers and was out for a bit.

"He came back fit, looked really good in training, he just needs to play games.