Rotherham United's thoughts turn to a successor after Paul Warne's departure to Derby County

Warne's near six-year managerial tenure at the Millers ended on Thursday when he joined Derby County on a four-year deal.

The process towards finding his replacement has already begun with a short-list being drawn up.

Early names in the betting include Cambridge United chief Mark Bonner, Grimsby’s Paul Hurst – a Millers playing legend, ex-Doncaster Rovers supremo Darren Ferguson and former Sheffield United and Hull City boss Nigel Adkins.

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The club have already received a raft of applications, with Stewart confident that Rotherham's strong start to the season will make them an attractive proposition.

He told The Yorkshire Post: "It's got to be and we are looking forward to going through the numbers. I have no doubt there will be 50 or 60 applicants and I have been inundated with texts.

"Before the news became official, we had something like 30 names."We are eager to get the right guy, but not in a hurry to get anyone. We will probably start Tuesday or Wednesday with regard to interviews and shortlist them.

"We have been here before and know what we’re looking for. We probably want someone who is young and intelligent. But sometimes, you interview people and it’s contrary to what you say.”

On the exit of Warne, who has penned an open letter on the Millers’ website to supporters following his departure, he continued: "Paul was a good acquisition and made his mark. He is established and I am proud we gave the rookie the opportunity and he took that with both arms and he's done justice to the job.

"People come and go and that's the thing in football. We wish him well, with a sad heart, but now there's a new experience and enthusiasm in picking the next candidate."

"There's always surprises, but sometimes surprises aren't as big a shock as people think.”