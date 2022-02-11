The Sunderland loanee was withdrawn after 56 minutes and is now confirmed to miss Sunday's derby at Sheffield Wednesday.

Grigg has made 29 appearances for the Millers this term, scoring six goals, and his injury is a significant blow for Rotherham. The Northern Ireland international is not expected to be back until mid-March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Griggy coming off injured is a big blow. I think he is the glue to the team really," said manager Paul Warne.

INJURY BLOW: For Will Grigg. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"His link-up play is really good and he works well with Smudge [Michael Smith].

"Unfortunately, he's going to be out for a long period of time, so that isn't good news."

He continued: "I don't really like to put a timeframe on Griggy's because the physios told me, but we think he might be about eight weeks.

"His is a severe hammy. There was obviously nobody near him when he did it. He ran and put the cross in for a chance that Smudge should definitely have taken.

AVAILABLE: Richard Wood. Picture: Getty Images.

"It's a massive blow. Griggy has got back to looking really sharp and his offside goal was very harsh as well.

"He'll be out for a period. As I always say, it's 'next man up' but I do say that with a heavy heart because I do think we're going to miss him."

Defender Richard Wood will be available again after he was sent off in last weekend's 1-0 win over Accrington Stanley, having served his suspension against Wimbledon.

Warne added: "I think he has been one of our standout players, but he normally plays two in three, rather than every game.

"I try and protect the players wherever I can and we've managed the minutes quite well and kept the injuries down."