Rotherham United's win over Lincoln City will 'lift some of the pressure' insists Millers assistant manager - plus praise for crowd

ROTHERHAM United assistant manager Paul Raynor believes that the Millers' vital 2-1 League One win over Lincoln City will lift 'some of the pressure' around staff and players that has been growing in recent weeks.

The Millers - on a night when defeat would have seen them drop into the bottom four - dug deep to chisel out a priceless three points with Sean Raggett's first goal for the club on 77 minutes, against one of his former sides, securing the points.

Earlier, Sam Nombe's header had given the hosts an interval lead, but the Imps levelled early in the second period through Jovon Makama.

Raggett had the final word for the Millers, who moved up to 17th . They visit Blackpool on Saturday.

Mallik Wilks in action for Rotherham United against Lincoln City. Picture: Jim Brailsford.

Raynor said: "We're not saying it was pretty at times, but the way the players dug in and bought in to what we'd done on the training ground was excellent. I'm delighted for them.

"We all needed that, we all needed a lift, a little bit of positivity. I was pleased with how the crowd got behind us towards the end.

"They got a little bit twitchy, which is natural. We get it. We're not used to boos here. The last time we were here, we had lots of cheers and pats on the back and very few boos.

"It's been difficult for us in the last few weeks to listen to the negativity and the boos. Tonight will relieve some of the pressure. This has to be a starting point to move forward now."

The Millers picked from strength for one of the first times this season with Joe Rafferty, Reece James, Mallik James, Nombe and Christ Tiehi among those who returned to the starting line-up alongside other senior stars such as Raggett and Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Raynor added: "To have people like Sean Raggett back in the team, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Mallik Wilks fit, it adds something to us. We knew they'd add a real steel to us. The all-round thing tonight was the togetherness and big players giving big performances.

"The only person missing was Liam Kelly who's been a bit under the weather. He may well have started. Having said that, Christ Tiehi was excellent in midfield with Haks (Hakeem Odoffin) and Powelly (Joe Powell).

