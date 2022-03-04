The Millers have not quite been at that level in recent games but thanks in particular to the form of goalkeeper Josh Vickers, they have been able to pick up the points to remain top of League One.

The Dons are on a high, up to third on the back of consecutive victories over Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers.

“We know it’s a big game because of where they are in the table, but it is not season-defining,” said Warne.

KEY MAN: Rotherham United goalkeeper Josh Vickers Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“With the volume of games we can’t dwell on any result and win, lose or draw.

“The lads know the importance of the game, against a very good team who are on as good form as us. We have to be at our very best.”

The Millers needed a Vickers clean sheet to take a point from Shrewsbury Town in midweek.

“I haven’t been surprised by Josh’s form,” said Warne.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

“He trains really well, him and Viktor (Johansson) are usually the first in and last out of the building.

“He made an amazing save in the second half, which was a brilliant reflex save.

“Sometimes you need a goalkeeper to bail you out and there’s no better example than the Accrington game, or Tuesday where his save helped preserve us a point.”

Warne made five changes at the New Meadow and with him speaking openly about illness and fatigue, that will perhaps be needed again.

“We made a few changes, but all for the right reasons,” he said. “Some were enforced and others were for educated reasons.

“It was good to come away with a point, if you don’t play well, just make sure you keep a clean sheet.

“We didn’t have as many answers as I’d have liked.