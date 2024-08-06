Round-up: Barnsley target set for Spain, ex-Sheffield Wednesday favourite joins non-leaguers, loan winger returns to Hull in shock move
The Estonia international has been on the Reds radar during the summer window and had been expected to head across London on a temporary basis to join Charlton, according to reports.
But he is now set to head to Spain.
Hein spent time on loan at Reading last term and is to be allowed out on loan again to continue his development. The keeper has a year left on his deal at the Emirates.
Barnsley have brought in young Walsall goalkeeper Jackson Smith to compete with last season's number two Ben Killip, but remain in the market for another option in goal.
Meanwhile, ex-Reds defender Nicky Cadden has returned to Scotland to join Hibernian – and a reunion with his twin brother Chris.
Former Sheffield Wednesday and York City keeper David Stockdale has linked up with non-league outfit Blyth Spartans after being named as their assistant manager.
Leeds-born Stockdale, who started his career at Huddersfield Town and also had subsequent spells in Yorkshire at Hull City and Rotherham United, left York earlier this year after working in a dual role as a player and head of recruitment.
Hull have recalled young winger Will Jarvis from his loan spell at League of Ireland title-chasers Shelbourne.
Jarvis returned for a second loan spell in January and netted nine times in 30 appearances this season, and added another six assists, while he was twice named as the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month.
On the surprise development, Shels manager Damien Duff said: “Regarding Will, just so the fans know, Will is devastated leaving, he didn’t want to go, but he’s been told to come home, even though I think this is his spiritual home."