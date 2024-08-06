SPANISH side Real Valladolid have won the race to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein on loan - a target for League One rivals Barnsley and Charlton Athletic.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Estonia international has been on the Reds radar during the summer window and had been expected to head across London on a temporary basis to join Charlton, according to reports.

But he is now set to head to Spain.

Hein spent time on loan at Reading last term and is to be allowed out on loan again to continue his development. The keeper has a year left on his deal at the Emirates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Hein of Arsenal FC looks on during the first half against AFC Bournemouth at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 24, 2024 in Carson, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Barnsley have brought in young Walsall goalkeeper Jackson Smith to compete with last season's number two Ben Killip, but remain in the market for another option in goal.

Meanwhile, ex-Reds defender Nicky Cadden has returned to Scotland to join Hibernian – and a reunion with his twin brother Chris.

Former Sheffield Wednesday and York City keeper David Stockdale has linked up with non-league outfit Blyth Spartans after being named as their assistant manager.

Leeds-born Stockdale, who started his career at Huddersfield Town and also had subsequent spells in Yorkshire at Hull City and Rotherham United, left York earlier this year after working in a dual role as a player and head of recruitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull have recalled young winger Will Jarvis from his loan spell at League of Ireland title-chasers Shelbourne.

Jarvis returned for a second loan spell in January and netted nine times in 30 appearances this season, and added another six assists, while he was twice named as the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month.