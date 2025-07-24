Round-up: Bradford City secure Premier League signing, Middlesbrough FC move for Ivorian, Sheffield United exit
The 20-year-old, who had a successful loan spell at League Two play-off semi-finalists Chesterfield last term, has penned a three-year deal with the Bantams after joining for an undisclosed fee.
Wigan-born Metcalfe, who was in attendance at City’s friendly win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening, had been at Everton since the age of five and has worked his way up the ranks, signing his first professional contract in 2021.
He featured 30 times for the Spireites last season and impressed in his time in the North Midlands. His sole goal came in the 3-3 draw against Bradford last Easter.
Commenting on his latest new recruit, Bantams manager Graham Alexander said: "Jenson is a player with big potential and will bring extra competition to our midfield.
"His attributes in and out of possession suit our game very well, so we look forward to seeing him integrate into life at Bradford City.”
Middlesbrough are closing in on a move for defensive midfielder Abdoulaye Kante in a deal said to be worth around €3 million, according to reports in France.
The Championship outfit have experienced a slow summer window thus far, but activity could now liven up with the Ivory Coast under-23 international, 20, having been lined up to join from French second-tier side Troyes.
Kante has made over 50 Ligue 2 appearances for Troyes and sat out a friendly for his club last weekend, with discussions taking place with Boro.
The Teessiders, who produced a low-key performance at Valley Parade, are also close to sealing the transfer of Hull City defender Alfie Jones, while ex-Barnsley player Callum Brittain, at Blackburn Rovers, is an ongoing target.
On the outgoing front, speculation continues to persist regarding the futures of England under-21 midfielder Hayden Hackney, linked with top-flight trio Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham and Dutch under-21 defender Rav van den Berg.
Van den Berg has interest in England and overseas, with Feyenoord leading the chase to sign him.
Meanwhile, Hull are close to completing the signing of free agent defender Akin Famewo, who left troubled Sheffield Wednesday earlier this summer.
Former Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers midfielder John Lundstram, is also set to join on a free transfer from Turkish side Trabzonspor.
As things stand, Hull can only sign free transfers and loan players where there is no fee attached, with the club appealing against a restriction preventing them from signing players for transfer fees.
Tigers midfielder Steven Alzate remains in talks with MLS side Atlanta United.
Blades defender Miguel Freckleton has joined SPL side St Mirren on a two-year deal.
Freckleton spent last season on loan at League Two side Swindon Town, making 32 appearances for the Robins.