The former Sheffield United, Forest Green and Guiseley player, down the pecking order at City, had previously rejected a couple of loan moves after being left out of Mark Hughes's squad for the trip to Spain at the start of pre-season.
There is a recall option in the deal - in City’s favour - that can be exercised in January.
Young said: "It's a club that I played at previous times and it's always been somewhere that's left an impression on me.
"|I remember playing here a couple of seasons ago when Swindon beat Forest Green and I remember the fans were just brilliant, the stadium was bouncing and definitely, something that attracted me here."
Huddersfield-born Young, who started out in Sunday League football in his hometown with Shelley Juniors, joined the Bantams last summer on a three-year deal from Forest Green.
He made 12 appearances - scoring four goals in all competitions – for City last term before being loaned out to League Two rivals Barrow in the winter window.
Young, whose last City appearance was in October 18, featured 17 times for the Bluebirds, but failed to find the net.
Meanwhile, Rotherham United signing Andre Green says that he has come back to England with a totally different mindset after completing his move to the Millers following a successful trial.
The ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa player has signed a two-year deal and become the Millers' sixth summer arrival.
The Solihull-born player has spent the last two seasons in Slovakia with Slovan Bratislava - registering 14 goals in a title-winning first year - said: "In terms of development, it has put me ahead of where I was two years ago.
"Mentally, I have shifted completely and I am more hungry and ready to score goals and have learnt how to score more goals on a consistent basis.
"It's something that I knew I was lacking a bit before. My mentality is that I am more hungry than ever."