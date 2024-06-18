Round-up: Brighton eye move for Leeds United star, Harrogate Town land Championship winger, ex-Barnsley target set to join League One rivals
The future of the Dutchman has been the subject of much conjecture following United’s defeat in the Championship play-off final against Southampton at Wembley late last month.
Leeds still have £73.6m in transfer instalments to pay by June 30 and while there will be money coming in following the sales of Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra to Bournemouth, they must in the words of chairman Paraag Marathe find some further ‘trade offs’ due to stringent financial rules.
Speculation has centred on the prospect of the club cashing in on Summerville, who is known to be keen on moving back to the Premier League.
Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano says that Brighton are stepping up their interest in the 22-year-old, whose form has also been monitored by the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.
Harrogate Town have confirmed the signing of midfielder Stephen Duke-McKenna as their first recruit of the summer window.
The Guyana international, who has 18 caps for his country, joins the club on a two-year contract following the expiration of his contract with Championship side Queens Park Rangers.
The 23-year-old was part of the Leyton Orient side who claimed the League Two title in 2023 after spending the campaign on loan at the O’s.
Ex-Barnsley target Josh Edwards is poised to complete a move to League One club Charlton Athletic for a near six-figure fee from Dunfermline.
The Reds saw a bid rebuffed for the 23-year-old left-back towards the end of the winter window.
Former Doncaster Rovers captain Brian Makepeace has passed away at the age of 92.Rossington-born Makepeace is fifth in the club's appearance list, having played 378 times between 1950 and 1961, including eight consecutive seasons in the second tier.