DONCASTER ROVERS are poised to complete the signing of young Chelsea goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe on a season-long loan.

Already this week, the League Two club have brought in Bristol City winger Ephraim Yeboah on a loan arrangement for 2024-25 alongside former loanee Tom Nixon, who has joined on a permanent basis from Hull City.

It follows the earlier additions of midfielders Harry Clifton, Jordan Gibson and Joe Sbarra.

Sharman-Lowe is set to step into the breach in goal following Thimothee Lo-Tutala’s return to parent club Hull.

Lo-Tutala is expected to stay at the East Yorkshire club next season following an impressive loan stint at Rovers, who have been casting the net for replacement candidates.

Sharman-Lowe joined Chelsea from Burton Albion in September 2020.

An England under-20 international, Leicester born Sharman-Lowe had been a regular in development squad football at Chelsea and has also spent loan spells in the non-league at Havant and Waterlooville and Bromley.

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Angers defender Yan Valery.

The 25-year-old is known to Owls head coach Danny Rohl from his previous stint in England at Southampton.

The Tunisian international, who has also previously had a spell at Birmingham, has also been linked with moves to Montpellier and Standard Liege.

Huddersfield Town’s scheduled pre-season friendly at National League side York City has been cancelled.