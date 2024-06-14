Round-up: Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann brings in Chelsea keeper, Sheffield Wednesday close to signing ex-Southampton defender, Huddersfield Town announce change
Already this week, the League Two club have brought in Bristol City winger Ephraim Yeboah on a loan arrangement for 2024-25 alongside former loanee Tom Nixon, who has joined on a permanent basis from Hull City.
It follows the earlier additions of midfielders Harry Clifton, Jordan Gibson and Joe Sbarra.
Sharman-Lowe is set to step into the breach in goal following Thimothee Lo-Tutala’s return to parent club Hull.
Lo-Tutala is expected to stay at the East Yorkshire club next season following an impressive loan stint at Rovers, who have been casting the net for replacement candidates.
Sharman-Lowe joined Chelsea from Burton Albion in September 2020.
An England under-20 international, Leicester born Sharman-Lowe had been a regular in development squad football at Chelsea and has also spent loan spells in the non-league at Havant and Waterlooville and Bromley.
Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Angers defender Yan Valery.
The 25-year-old is known to Owls head coach Danny Rohl from his previous stint in England at Southampton.
The Tunisian international, who has also previously had a spell at Birmingham, has also been linked with moves to Montpellier and Standard Liege.
Huddersfield Town’s scheduled pre-season friendly at National League side York City has been cancelled.
The game was set to be played at the LNER Community Stadium on Wednesday, July 3 - but it has now been mutually cancelled after an agreement between the two clubs was reached.