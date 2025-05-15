Round-up: Doncaster Rovers sign ex-Leeds United midfielder as Sheffield United kick-off time is revealed
The Barrow player, 25, has agreed a two-year deal with newly-promoted Rovers, with an option of a further 12 months.
He will officially join on July 1 when his contract with the Cumbrian outfit expires.
Harrogate-born Gotts came through the ranks at Leeds, where he won an academy player of the year award and was promoted briefly to the first-team squad by Marcelo Bielsa.
He made three senior appearances for Leeds, including a start in an FA Cup tie at Arsenal in January 2020.
Gotts, who joined Barrow in 2021 and made nearly 170 appearances, claimed several accolades at the Bluebirds' recent end-of-season awards night.
Manager Grant McCann said: "I’m delighted. Robbie is a player we’ve kept an eye on for a few years.
"He’s been excellent at Barrow with what he has brought to that team and I’ve been a big admirer of him - his energy, him as a person, his bite, his aggression to get after the ball and use it, and his ability to create and score goals.
"He’s going to be a massive help for us next season.”
Gotts added: "I think it’s the perfect fit for me. I’ve had talks with the gaffer and as soon as I spoke with him, it sounded perfect.
"I’m really excited about what they’re looking at doing here. It’s all happened really quickly which I’m thankful for. I’m really happy.”
Sheffield United's Championship play-off final against Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on Saturday May 24 will kick off at 3pm, the EFL have confirmed.
It ended a frustratingly long wait for the time to be announced and placing the travel plans of many in jeopardy.