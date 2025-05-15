Round-up: Doncaster Rovers sign ex-Leeds United midfielder as Sheffield United kick-off time is revealed

DONCASTER Rovers have made an early transfer strike with the signing of former Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts.

The Barrow player, 25, has agreed a two-year deal with newly-promoted Rovers, with an option of a further 12 months.

He will officially join on July 1 when his contract with the Cumbrian outfit expires.

Harrogate-born Gotts came through the ranks at Leeds, where he won an academy player of the year award and was promoted briefly to the first-team squad by Marcelo Bielsa.

Grant McCann and assistant Cliff Bryne. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

He made three senior appearances for Leeds, including a start in an FA Cup tie at Arsenal in January 2020.

Gotts, who joined Barrow in 2021 and made nearly 170 appearances, claimed several accolades at the Bluebirds' recent end-of-season awards night.

Manager Grant McCann said: "I’m delighted. Robbie is a player we’ve kept an eye on for a few years.

"He’s been excellent at Barrow with what he has brought to that team and I’ve been a big admirer of him - his energy, him as a person, his bite, his aggression to get after the ball and use it, and his ability to create and score goals.

Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann celebrates promotion. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"He’s going to be a massive help for us next season.”

Gotts added: "I think it’s the perfect fit for me. I’ve had talks with the gaffer and as soon as I spoke with him, it sounded perfect.

"I’m really excited about what they’re looking at doing here. It’s all happened really quickly which I’m thankful for. I’m really happy.”

