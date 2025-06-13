Round-up: Doncaster Rovers sign striker, Bradford City announce friendlies schedule

DONCASTER Rovers have beaten off rival League One interest to sign Wycombe Wanderers striker Brandon Hanlan, who has become the club's fourth arrival of the summer window.

The 28-year-old, whose deal with the Chairboys expires at the end of this month, will officially join Rovers on July 1 on a two-year deal.

Charlton Athletic academy product Hanlan spent the second half of last term on loan at Stevenage, scoring twice in 16 games.

Boro were reportedly keen on re-signing him on a permanent basis, with Port Vale and Northampton Town also said to be interested.

Doncaster Rovers have signed Wycombe Wanderers striker Brandon Hanlan. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

After starting his career at Charlton, Hanlan joined Gillingham in 2018 where he scored 16 times in 84 appearances before a year at Bristol Rovers in 2020-21.

Hanlan subsequently joined Wycombe in August 2021 and played 111 times for the club, scoring 16 goals.

The forward did suffer a serious ACL injury in November 2023 which kept him out for a year.

After featuring 13 times on his Wanderers' return last season, scoring two goals, he moved to Stevenage on loan.

Grant McCann, manager of Doncaster Rovers. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Hanlan's arrival follows hot on the heels from the addition of Matty Pearson, with Robbie Gotts and Glenn Middleton having previously joined.

Bradford City welcome Middlesbrough in the centre-piece to their pre-season friendlies programme ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The League One newcomers host Boro on July 23 (7pm), with their full schedule of close-season games having now been revealed.

City will also travel to Austrian resort town of Obertraun in mid-July for an overseas training camp for the second summer in succession.

While out there, they will take on Austrian outfit SV Ried II – as they did last year – in a friendly at a neutral venue, which will be confirmed in due course.

The game is scheduled for July 18 (6pm local time) and supporters will be welcome to attend.

City kick off their preparations with a trip to FC United of Manchester on July 5 (3pm).

They go to Chorley on July 11 (7.30pm), while a City XI will visit Pickering on July 15 (7pm).

Seven days later, a Bantams line-up head to Campion on July 22 (7.30pm) for the Dave Keegan Memorial Trophy fixture.