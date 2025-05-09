Round-up: Doncaster Rovers title-winning boss Grant McCann wins EFL award as Harrogate Town announce retained list
Rovers, who started the month outside of the automatic promotion places, produced a turbo-charged run while others faltered, taking 15 points from seven unbeaten games to clinch promotion against Bradford City. The title followed last weekend.
McCann said: "This is an award I share with my staff and the players.
"April was a very demanding month, including a period when we played four matches in ten days and the pressure of an incredibly competitive race for automatic promotion only made it more tough.
"But everyone in the camp rose to the challenge superbly, with tremendous resilience, determination and quality to make sure we achieved our goal of winning the league."
Huddersfield Town midfielder Matty Daly and ex-Bradford City left-back Matty Foulds are among the list of departures on Harrogate Town’s released list at the end of 2024-25. Both struggled for opportunities in the second half of the campaign and will leave when their contracts expire.
Midfielders Dean Cornelius and Stephen Dooley will also exit Wetherby Road, alongside forward James Daly, while defender Toby Sims has left the club to pursue his career overseas.
The club remain in discussions with several players whose deals are also due to end including influential centre-half Anthony O’Connor.
Veteran defender Warren Burrell is also in talks, alongside senior forward Jack Muldoon, keeper Mark Oxley, top-scorer Josh March and ex-Bradford midfielder Levi Sutton.
Both Liam Gibson and James Moorby have been invited back to train with the club for pre-season.