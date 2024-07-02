HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff is confident that latest signing Herbie Kane can 'make a difference' after handing him a reunion at the John Smith's Stadium.

The 25-year-old midfielder has reunited again with ex-Barnsley chief Duff, to become the Terriers' third summer signing.

Kane, who has also spent time in Yorkshire at Doncaster Rovers and Hull City, has signed a three-year deal after recently leaving Oakwell at the end of contract.

Duff said: “Herbie is a player and person I obviously know very well, so I have real confidence and belief in his ability to make a difference for us across the entire season to come.

Huddersfield Town's latest signing, former Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Hull City midfielder Herbie Kane. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

"An honest player and hard worker for definite, he also has a flair in his play that’s needed in midfield to unlock defences, pick passes and get the side moving up the pitch, and I feel that his skillset will blend really well with the players we already have available to us in that area of the team."

Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi has completed a loan move to Plymouth Argyle - his second temporary switch to the Devon outfit in 2024.

The 20-year-old initially joined Argyle in January for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign, with his spell cut short by injury.

Sheffield Wednesday talismanic forward Josh Windass has signed a new deal with the Championship club - putting an end to speculation over where he would be playing his football next season and beyond.

Recently-released Hull City midfielder Ryan Woods has joined League One side Exeter City on a permanent basis, signing a two-year deal.

Barnsley have appointed James Bittner as their new goalkeeping coach following his departure from Cheltenham Town.

He will link up once again with former Robins boss Darrell Clarke.

The 42-year-old has been at Cheltenham for the last two seasons, taking over from Dan Watson in the summer of 2022 after a spell at Reading.

Bittner replaces Tom Fawdry, who has moved to MLS club Minnesota United to reunite with former Reds chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad.