HULL CITY are reportedly closing in on the appointment of Tim Walter as their next head coach.

The German is expected to travel to the UK over the weekend ahead of sealing his switch to the East Yorkshire club, who sacked Liam Rosenior in early May.

Walter has held extensive talks with Tigers chairman/owner Acun Ilicali, who has made no secret of his interest in acquiring his services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walter left Hamburg in February, having spent just under three years at the Volksparkstadion.

Hull City head coaching target Tim Walter. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

He guided the club to two play-off campaigns and consecutive third place finishes in the Bundesliga.2.

Rosenior was dismissed following the conclusion of the regular Championship season, with his playing style cited as a reason for the controversial decision.

Walter led Bayern Munich’s reserve side before going on to manage Holstein Kiel and Stuttgart ahead of joining Hamburg in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough head of football Kieran Scott says the club are expecting an official approach from Bayern Munich for assistant coach Aaron Danks, who is set to link up with Vincent Kompany in Germany.

The pair previously worked together for a brief spell at Anderlecht.

Scott said: "Football is moving and evolving all the time. Vincent has got himself a really good job at Bayern and he has a previous relationship with Aaron when they worked together at Anderlecht. I know they are personal friends and contacts within the game as well.

"As far as I can see, I think there will be an approach from Bayern for Aaron. That will then be down to him to make the decision for what he wants to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're not queueing up to lose Aaron, obviously. We rate him highly and we like him at the club. But Bayern is one of the biggest football clubs in the world.

West Ham are reportedly close to bolstering their goalkeeping options with the free transfer signing of Wes Foderingham, who recently left Sheffield United.