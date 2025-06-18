Round-up: Huddersfield Town and Harrogate Town secure sixth summer signings

HUDDERSFIELD Town have bolstered their backline options with the signing of former defender Murray Wallace, who returns for a second spell at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scot, 32, comes back to Yorkshire following a seven-year association with Millwall, where he played over 200 times after joining from Scunthorpe United in June 2018.

He will officially join on July 1 and has penned a two-year deal and becomes the club’s sixth summer addition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Glaswegian, who can play across the defence, joined Town for a first time in 2012, moving from Scottish outfit Falkirk in a £300,000 deal.

Murray Wallace. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

Manager Lee Grant said: "A committed defender who clearly knows what it means to represent the club already, the experience and leadership qualities he possesses are also going to be an asset for us.

"Having introduced a number of younger defenders into the side already this summer as we continue to maximise potential and invest in the future of our squad, Murray’s voice will be key both at the back and in the dressing room.

"Another versatile player who’s comfortable in multiple roles across the back, Murray continues to allow us to be tactically flexible and adaptable, which is important ahead of a long season to come and different styles of opponent to face."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Town have also added a sixth close-season recruit, raiding National League South outfit Maidenhead United for a second time in the close season to sign bringing in winger Reece Smith.

Latest Harrogate Town signing Reece Smith. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

The 23-year-old has penned a two-year deal on the back of an impressive campaign where he registered seven goals and contributed ten assists.