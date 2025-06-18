Round-up: Huddersfield Town and Harrogate Town secure sixth summer signings
The Scot, 32, comes back to Yorkshire following a seven-year association with Millwall, where he played over 200 times after joining from Scunthorpe United in June 2018.
He will officially join on July 1 and has penned a two-year deal and becomes the club’s sixth summer addition.
The Glaswegian, who can play across the defence, joined Town for a first time in 2012, moving from Scottish outfit Falkirk in a £300,000 deal.
Manager Lee Grant said: "A committed defender who clearly knows what it means to represent the club already, the experience and leadership qualities he possesses are also going to be an asset for us.
"Having introduced a number of younger defenders into the side already this summer as we continue to maximise potential and invest in the future of our squad, Murray’s voice will be key both at the back and in the dressing room.
"Another versatile player who’s comfortable in multiple roles across the back, Murray continues to allow us to be tactically flexible and adaptable, which is important ahead of a long season to come and different styles of opponent to face."
Harrogate Town have also added a sixth close-season recruit, raiding National League South outfit Maidenhead United for a second time in the close season to sign bringing in winger Reece Smith.
The 23-year-old has penned a two-year deal on the back of an impressive campaign where he registered seven goals and contributed ten assists.
After over 150 appearances for the Magpies – recently relegated from the National League - Smith has now switched to North Yorkshire and links up with former team-mate Shawn McCoulsky.