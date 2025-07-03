Round-up: Huddersfield Town defender deal, Barnsley FC set for further Luca Connell interest, Bradford City contracts

HUDDERSFIELD Town defender Neo Eccleston has signed a one-year contract extension with the League One club.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Londoner, 21, was out of contract at the end of June and has now signed on with Town for another 12 months following discussions with the club during the close season.

Eccleston - who spent the first half of last term on loan at Barrow - started the final two games of last season for the Terriers, making his full bow at Exeter City on April 26 and starting at home for the first time against Leyton Orient seven days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made his debut from the bench in the 5-1 win over Crawley Town in Jon Worthington’s first match in interim charge on March 15.

Neo Eccleston. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

Wycombe Wanderers are expected to make a second bid for Barnsley captain Luca Connell, after seeing an initial bid rejected by their third-tier rivals.

Reports suggest that the Chairboys have been told to make an offer in the region of ‘seven figures’ if they want to secure the services of Connell, who is also understood to have attracted interest from a club in Sweden.

Eight Bradford City academy prospects have agreed scholarship deals with the clubs and will link up with the club's under-19s squad for the next two seasons.