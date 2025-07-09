Round-up: Huddersfield Town sign 'winner and leader', York handed historic fixture, Barnsley sign striker

HUDDERSFIELD Town chief Lee Grant is confident that the club have landed a proven 'winner and leader' in Jack Whatmough – to top off the League One outfit's extensive summer make-over in defence.

The Preston North End centre-half, pictured, has arrived on a two-year deal – and is the club's third new central defensive option signed in the close season.

Whatmough, 28, promoted from the lower divisions with Wigan and Portsmouth earlier in his career, made 19 appearances for Championship outfit North End last term – and his arrival follows the signings of fellow centre-backs Murray Wallace, Joe Low and Josh Feeney.

On the Gosport-born player, named in the PFA League One Team of the Year in 2021-22 at Wigan, Grant said: “Jack is an experienced player enjoying the best years of his career, with a track record of being a winner and leader within successful dressing rooms.

Latest Huddersfield Town signing Jack Whatmough. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

“Another strong addition at the back, I’m delighted to have him with us in the opening weeks of pre-season. To have not only rebuilt the defence, but now created competition for places within that area, it’s a really strong position for us to be in before our upcoming (pre-season) trip to Austria.”

Whatmough, the club's eighth close-season signing, added: “I’ve played in successful, promotion-winning teams before and know the commitment and desire it takes from everyone within the group to make that happen.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that the club want to be back in the Sky Bet Championship next season, so that’s a goal I share and pressure I’m looking forward to thriving from.”

York City will feature in a historic National League fixture in the second weekend of the 2025-26 campaign.

York City manager Adam Hinshelwood. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Minstermen, who finished second in the regular season in 2024-25, are the visitors for Truro City's first ever home game in English football's fifth tier.

York make the 780-mile round trip to Cornwall to face Truro – who became the first team from the county to compete at this level after winning the National League South last term – in the Tinners' home opener at their 3,600-capacity stadium at the Truro Sports Hub on Saturday, August 16.

York used to be managed by Truro boss John Askey, who secured York's promotion to the National League in 2022.

Adam Hinshelwood's York open up their campaign on Saturday, August 9 at home to Sutton United, while Adam Lakeland's FC Halifax Town visit Braintree.

The Shaymen play host to Wealdstone in Lakeland's first home match in charge at The Shay on August 16.

Halifax visit derby rivals Rochdale on Wednesday, October 1 and host York on Saturday, October 25, seven days after making their maiden trip to Truro. Town visit York on Saturday, February 21, and welcome Dale three days later.

Meanwhile, York striker Dipo Akinyemi has left the club to join Derry City on a permanent deal.