Round-up: Hull chief in head coach row, Bradford City land defender, Sheffield Wednesday eye teenage sale

HULL City owner Acun Ilicali is to meet with his Kayserispor counterpart to try and smooth the path regarding Sergej Jakirovic’s switch to East Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jakirovic, who joined the Turkish Super Lig outfit in January on an 18-month deal - and promptly retained their top-flight status in outstanding fashion - is expected to be confirmed as the Tigers’ new head coach shortly.

City are understood to be paying a significant fee to buy the Bosnian, 48, out of his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull officials were due to meet with government officials on Wednesday in order to obtain visa clearance for him to head to the UK.

Hull City owner/chairman Acun Ilicali (centre) (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Presuming there are no unexpected issues and clearance is finalised, City are set to make a formal announcement regarding Jakirovic joining the club. It is expected to come early next week.

Kayserispor president Nurettin Açıkalın has reportedly criticised Illcali’s approach and claimed that permission was not granted to speak with Jakirovic.

Ilicali, speaking on Turkish television, said: "I will meet with Nurettin Açıkalın.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We did not steal anyone’s coach. We are not people like that in terms of style. We do certain things in our relationships very well."

New Bradford City signing Curtis Tilt. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

Bradford City have bolstered their defensive ranks with the signing of former Rotherham United and Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt.

Tilt, 33, has agreed a two-year-deal after deciding to leave Salford City at the end of his deal later this month.

A former League One promotion winner, Tilt teams up with ex-Wigan team-mate Max Power, City’s other close-season recruit so far this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City chief Graham Alexander added: "Curtis is a player I have admired from playing against us and has attributes we know will help us with our way of defending and playing.

"His pace and experience will be of great benefit to the team and we are very happy for him to join us.”

Released Sheffield Wednesday defender Michael Ihiekwe has joined former Owls manager Steve Bruce at Blackpool.

Ihiekwe's arrival follows the capture of ex-Stockport County centre-half Fraser Horsfall, who had also been linked with Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cash-strapped Wednesday are set to recoup some money on starlet Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri, who has been on the radar of several top-flight clubs, including Manchester City.

Everton and Chelsea are also keen on the 15-year-old academy forward, who is expected to leave for a seven-figure fee.

Meanwhile, Barnsley have announced their pre-season friendly programme, which will kick off with games at non-league Emley (July 1, 7pm) and Worksop (July 5, 3pm).

The Reds visit Alfreton on July 8 (7pm) and then visit Harrogate Town on July 19 (3pm) and York City three days later (7pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United will retain their place in Women's Super League 2 - formerly the Championship - filling a spot made available by Blackburn's withdrawal.

The Blades were relegated at the conclusion of the most recent campaign and Rovers finished second from bottom, but in late May Blackburn announced they would be pulling out of the second tier, citing "growing financial and operational constraints" required from the league.