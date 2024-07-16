Round-up: Hull City keeper set to join Championship rivals, Barnsley knock-back, Harrogate Town signing

HULL City goalkeeper Matt Ingram is poised to join Championship newcomers OxfordUnited.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old fell out of favour last term, with his last appearance coming in the New Year's Day loss at Sheffield Wednesday.

Former Wycombe Wanderers keeper Ingram, who lifted the League One title with the Tigers in 2020-21, is now set to head back south and join the U's on a permanent basis, having left Hull's pre-season training camp in Turkey to undergo a medical back in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Hull have moved onto fresh central striking targets after missing out on Kieffer Moore, who has moved to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram (left) is challenged by Huddersfield Town loanee Martyn Waghorn in the game at the MKM Stadium in January 2023. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

City are one of a host of Championship clubs including the Blades who are keen on Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and are also interested in West Brom midfielder Okay Yokuslu.

Barnsley have seen a bid reportedly rebuffed from Mansfield Town for influential striker Davis Keillor-Dunn.

The Reds are in the market for new forward additions following the departures of Devante Cole and loanee John McAtee, which has left them significantly light in the goalscoring department as it stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keillor-Dunn, 26, had an outstanding 2023-24 campaign, helping the Stags to promotion and also being named in the EFL League Two Team of the Season – top-scoring with 22 goals for the Nottinghamshire outfit.

Harrogate Town have signed former Sunderland winger Ellis Taylor – their third new arrival of the summer.

The 21-year-old has penned a two-year contract with the League Two club following his departure from the Wearsiders.