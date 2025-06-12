Round-up: Hull City sign international as fellow midfielder departs for League One

MOROCCAN under-20 international Reda Laalaoui has become the first signing of the Sergej Jakirović era at Hull City.

The rangy, box-to-box midfielder has joined from Rabat-based Fath Union Sport for an undisclosed fee. He has penned a four-year deal, with the club holding the option of an extra year.

The 20-year-old has earned 24 caps for his country’s under-20s side, scoring six times.

Upon signing for the Tigers, Laalaoui said: "I am really happy to join Hull City.

New Hull City Reda Laalaoui signing. Picture courtesy of HCAFC.

"It is a historic club in England and I am looking forward to helping the team and making the supporters happy.

"It’s a well-known team in England and one of my dreams was to play in England.

"As you know, it’s one of the best leagues in the world and I am here to improve myself and it’s important for my development.

"I always work hard for the team and I play with a lot of grit. I always play to win and I am here to win.

Hull City's Xavier Simons (left) and Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium, Hull. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

"I am looking forward to seeing the fans at the MKM Stadium and I will do my best to make them happy."

Meanwhile, defensive midfielder Xavi Simons has joined League One side Bolton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.

The former Chelsea player amassed a total of 38 appearances during his time in East Yorkshire, scoring two goals.

He has spent previous loan spells in the third tier with Fleetwood Town and Wycombe Wanderers.

Simons, who joined City on a permanent basis in the summer of 2023 after spending the 2022-23 season on loan at the club, linked up with League One promotion chasers Wycombe Wanderers in January.

It followed his temporary stint at Fleetwood last term when he made 15 appearances.

London-born Simons had been contracted at Hull until the summer of 2026.

