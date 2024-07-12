JADEN PHILOGENE looks set to leave Hull City to rejoin Aston Villa after the Premier League club made use of a clause in the deal which took him to East Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ipswich Town, Everton and Spanish giants Barcelona have been linked with the in-demand winger this summer.

Hull inserted a £18m release clause which Ipswich are said to have met, but Villa's 30 per cent sell-on proviso means they are poised to pay £13m to bring Philogene back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers invested heavily last season to try to win promotion and under financial fair play rules, there will need to be outgoings if new coach Tim Walter is to bring in the players he wants and requires.

Hull City winger Jaden Philogene is reportedly on his way back to Aston Villa. Image: Getty Images.

The Tigers have been linked with former Barnsley and Rotherham United striker Kieffer Moore, although Sheffield United are also interested.

Hull centre-back Jacob Greaves is also expected to move to Ipswich, while Sean McLoughlin is interesting Blackburn Rovers. Ryan Giles could return to Middlesbrough, just weeks after Hull made his loan from Luton Town permanent.

Meanwhile, Tigers midfielder Callum Jones has joined Morecambe on a season-long loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday were poised to confirm the signing of much-travelled midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah last night.

The 29-year-old is available on a free transfer after leaving West Brom - and has been training with the Owls at St George's Park this week.

Leeds United teenage midfielder and Wales under-21 international Charlie Crew, 18, has signed a four-year deal contract extension.

Crew appeared in the first team matchday squad a number of times at the end of 2023-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley have made a move to sign Birmingham City left-back Emmanuel Longelo and have reportedly agreed a fee.

Birmingham remain keen on Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, who has entered the final year of his Reds contract.

Former West Ham player Longelo, 23, would fill the vacant left-sided defensive slot following the departure of Nicky Cadden. But the Reds are understood to have other back-up options.

Rotherham striker Tom Eaves has left by mutual consent to join Northampton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Hull forward, 32 - who has 12 months left on his Millers contract - has signed an initial two-year deal.

Ex-Millers midfielder Jamie Lindsay has sealed his switch to Bristol Rovers.