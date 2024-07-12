Round-up: Hull winger set to return to old home, Sheffield Wednesday line up ninth signing, Leeds United deal, Barnsley eye raid
Ipswich Town, Everton and Spanish giants Barcelona have been linked with the in-demand winger this summer.
Hull inserted a £18m release clause which Ipswich are said to have met, but Villa's 30 per cent sell-on proviso means they are poised to pay £13m to bring Philogene back.
The Tigers invested heavily last season to try to win promotion and under financial fair play rules, there will need to be outgoings if new coach Tim Walter is to bring in the players he wants and requires.
The Tigers have been linked with former Barnsley and Rotherham United striker Kieffer Moore, although Sheffield United are also interested.
Hull centre-back Jacob Greaves is also expected to move to Ipswich, while Sean McLoughlin is interesting Blackburn Rovers. Ryan Giles could return to Middlesbrough, just weeks after Hull made his loan from Luton Town permanent.
Meanwhile, Tigers midfielder Callum Jones has joined Morecambe on a season-long loan.
Sheffield Wednesday were poised to confirm the signing of much-travelled midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah last night.
The 29-year-old is available on a free transfer after leaving West Brom - and has been training with the Owls at St George's Park this week.
Leeds United teenage midfielder and Wales under-21 international Charlie Crew, 18, has signed a four-year deal contract extension.
Crew appeared in the first team matchday squad a number of times at the end of 2023-24.
Barnsley have made a move to sign Birmingham City left-back Emmanuel Longelo and have reportedly agreed a fee.
Birmingham remain keen on Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, who has entered the final year of his Reds contract.
Former West Ham player Longelo, 23, would fill the vacant left-sided defensive slot following the departure of Nicky Cadden. But the Reds are understood to have other back-up options.
Rotherham striker Tom Eaves has left by mutual consent to join Northampton Town.
The former Hull forward, 32 - who has 12 months left on his Millers contract - has signed an initial two-year deal.
Ex-Millers midfielder Jamie Lindsay has sealed his switch to Bristol Rovers.
Bradford City centre-half George Goodman has been called up by Northern Ireland for the forthcoming Under-19 European Championships.