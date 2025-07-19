Goalkeeper Ivor Pandur says he is happy at Hull City and not thinking about the financial issues which have made for a difficult summer.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull were twice briefly under transfer embargoes and are appealing a ban on buying players or paying loan fees until 2027.

"(There is) interest always but that's still so far from anything happening and I can just say I'm happy here, especially with the fans," last season's player of the year told the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those (financial issues) are things we cannot control so we just need to play football, it's our job. The rest we cannot really think about because we cannot make a difference.

HAPPY: Hull City goakeeper Ivor Pandur (Image :Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

"So far everything is all right, salary-wise everything is on time, we didn't feel anything was taking a toll. Nobody's complaining and we hope it will stay like that."

Meanwhile, Barnsley’s Corey O'Keefe has joined Stockport County on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old leaves after a change of emphasis under new coach Conor Hourihane, and an attempt to freshen the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds have mainly used O'Keefe at wing-back but Hourihane wants to play with wingers.

LOAN MOVE: Barnsley's Corey O'Keefe (Image: Tony Johnson)

No decision has been made over whether Hillsborough's North Stand will be granted a safety certificate. It will be closed for Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship home game against Stoke City on August 16 unless the council are satisfied the roof is safe.

The Owls appear hopeful Josh Windass and Michael Smith will be the only players to leave this month over unpaid wages.

Six more were thought to have handed their notice in when not paid in May and June, but are understood to have agreed to stay.