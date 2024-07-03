LEEDS UNITED have rejected a £30m package from Brighton and Hove Albion to sign Georginio Rutter, with the player said to be settled at Elland Road.

Albion have also been long-term admirers of winger Crysencio Summerville, but that has not extended into tabling a bid.

Leeds, who sold Archie Gray to Spurs for £40m earlier this week to help meet PSR requirements, are not actively looking to sell either Summerville or Willy Gnonto this summer.

Meanwhile, Hull City star duo Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene are reportedly the subject of a combined £30m offer from Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town.

Georginio Rutter of Leeds United (centre) celebrates with teammates after Crysencio Summerville scores his team's fourth goal during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off semi-final second leg match against Norwich City at Elland Road in May. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

The Suffolk outfit have identified Greaves as a leading target since returning to the top flight, with the centre-half having also attracted interest from Everton and West Ham.

Philogene has been on the radar of Ipswich chief Kieran McKenna last summer before he moved to Hull from Aston Villa.

The winger also has interest from Spanish giants Barcelona, but in the form of an initial loan.

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Polish left-winger Olaf Kobacki - their sixth arrival of a busy summer window so far.

The 22-year-old former youth international has joined for an undisclosed fee from Polish side Arka Gdynia and the development followed Josh Windass's decision to commit to the club and sign a new deal.

Meanwhile, defender Dominic Iorfa has also penned fresh terms in a further boost for the Owls.

Barnsley have signed a second promotion hero from the 2015-16 campaign after bringing back veteran defender Marc Roberts for a nostalgic return to the League One club.

The centre-back, 33, has signed a two-year deal with his hometown team after leaving Birmingham City, the club he joined after leaving Oakwell in July 2017.

His arrival follows on from the return of Conor Hourihane as player-coach.

Bradford City will visit Guiseley in a pre-season friendly fixture on Saturday, July 13.