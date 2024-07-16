Round-up: Leeds United midfielder leaves for France, Sheffield United boost

LEEDS UNITED midfielder Glen Kamara has completed a move to Ligue 1 outfit Rennes.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds are expected to make a significant profit on the Finnish international, who only joined the club last summer in a deal worth between £4m to £5m from Scottish giants Rangers.

Rennes are set to pay around £8m for Kamara, who was an active target 12 months ago before he opted to head to West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kamara has travelled to France to undergo medical and a deal has gone through on Tuesday evening.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Glen Kamara of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sunderland at Elland Road on April 09, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Kamara’s departure follows the exit of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur, although United have brought in one fresh option in the middle of the park in the shape of Bournemouth loan midfielder Joe Rothwell, with the Championship club also in the market for other targets in the engine room.

Meanwhile, Leeds are maintaining their interest in Sheffield United right-back Jayden Bogle, despite seeing a couple of initial offers rebuffed by the South Yorkshire club.

Denmark full-back Rasmus Kristensen is due to back to training at Thorp Arch on Friday alongside Austrian international Max Wober following Euro 2024 duties, with Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt having reportedly made a move for the former.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades beat off interest from both the Premier League and MLS to sign in-demand attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare from Coventry City.