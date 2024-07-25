Liam Rosenior is the new head coach of Strasbourg as rival interest has emerged in the goalkeeper his former club Hull City had been targeting.

Rosenior, sacked by Hull in May, succeeds Patrick Vieira at Chelsea’s sister club in Ligue 1.

The 40-year-old was Wayne Rooney's assistant at Derby County and replaced him as caretaker manager before returning to Hull, who he played for.

With Ryan Allsop and Matt Ingram sold, Ivor Pandur is the Tigers' first choice despite no senior appearances since joining in January. With Thimothee Lo-Tutala and Harvey Cartwright injured, Hull want Rodak, a free agent after being released by Fulham.