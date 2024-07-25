Round-up: New job for Liam Rosenior as Hull City face goalkeeper competition, Huddersfield Town winger 'set for loan'
Rosenior, sacked by Hull in May, succeeds Patrick Vieira at Chelsea’s sister club in Ligue 1.
The 40-year-old was Wayne Rooney's assistant at Derby County and replaced him as caretaker manager before returning to Hull, who he played for.
With Ryan Allsop and Matt Ingram sold, Ivor Pandur is the Tigers' first choice despite no senior appearances since joining in January. With Thimothee Lo-Tutala and Harvey Cartwright injured, Hull want Rodak, a free agent after being released by Fulham.
Meanwhile, Sorba Thomas played in Huddersfield Town's 2-1 win over Nantes on Thursday, despite reports Nantes have agreed a season-long loan.
Middlesbrough want to add Standard Liege’s ex-Barnsley analyst Nathan Kirby to their staff.
