Round-up: New Middlesbrough FC signing's admission after Hull City exit, Barnsley departure + Bradford City decision

ALFIE Jones says Middlesbrough represent 'the perfect fit' for him after completing his move from Hull City.

The package could eventually be worth around £3m for the Tigers, who are set to bring in ex-Sheffield Wednesday defender Akin Famewo to add to their defensive options following the sales of Jones and Sean McLoughlin, with the latter joining Blackburn Rovers earlier this month.

Jones (inset) has become Boro's first summer recruit. He has signed a four-year deal.

A consistent defender in his time in East Yorkshire, Jones was entering the final year of his deal at Hull, with the Tigers having the option of extending his deal by an additional 12 months.

They have now elected to cash in on the 27-year-old, who made 191 appearances for the club after joining in 2020.

Bristol-born Jones said: "The size of the club speaks for itself. Everything about it makes it such an attractive place to be and I’m delighted to be part of it now.

"The ambitions of the club align with mine and it feels like the perfect fit for me."

Bradford City have confirmed Max Power as their new club captain ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Barnsley defender Kyran Lofthouse, who has joined Burton Albion. Photo: Tony Johnson.

The former Sunderland and Wigan Athletic midfielder, who arrived early in the close season on a two-year deal after a spell in Danish football, replaces Richie Smallwood, who left the club earlier in the summer.

Power – who turns 32 on Sunday - has vast experience at EFL level and has been promoted three times from League One with former club Wigan.

He captained Wigan for periods of his time in Lancashire and has also previously had experience of leading Sunderland on a number of occasions, alongside first club Tranmere.

Barnsley defender Kyran Lofthouse has joined League One rivals Burton Albion for an undisclosed fee.

The former Woking player spent the second half of last term on loan with the Brewers, where he impressed in their successful fight against relegation.